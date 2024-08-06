Zakariya Waqar-Uddin: Cosmetic Breast Procedures - More than Meets the Eye

We live in a society that places great emphasis on physical attractiveness. There has been a slow but steady march to achieve the body beautiful. This is demonstrated by the forever expanding cosmetic surgery industry, now a multimillion-pound concern. Indeed, it is so lucrative that plastic and aesthetic surgeons can afford to offer free initial consultations. Within this market, breast surgery is one of, it not the most requested cosmetic procedure.

The approach to breast augmentation has changed over the years and it is now rare for surgeons to encourage ridiculously large implants, gently steering patients toward a procedure that gives them a fuller shape, without looking unnatural.

Breast enlargement is sought for a variety of reasons. One is lack of breast tissue to start off with. Another complaint is that there is asymmetry, i.e. one breast is a different shape or size to the other to a level that distresses the patient. Breasts may change after pregnancy. Finally following removal of a breast or breasts for cancer (mastectomy), some patients will desire reconstruction to restore an appearance like before the surgery.

The breast surgery market has undergone significant scandals over the last few decades. One of the biggest was the use of PIP implants. Nearly 50,000 UK women had these fitted, many in private clinics. Banned in 2010, the silicone used was not medical grade, only being suitable to produce mattresses.

This left thousands of women with psychological and physical unwell, the greatest concern being implant rupture.

Since then, standards have been tightened significantly. Yet this does not mean that cosmetic breast surgery, and indeed any aesthetic procedure, is risk free.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), one of America’s leading regulatory bodies, lists twenty-six complications, each individually occurring in at least one percent of women undergoing breast implant procedures.

However, the total number of potential problems is far greater.

At the top of the list are the immediate issues, these being pain, bleeding, and infection, sometimes necessitating removal of the implant shortly after.

Patients are sometimes not satisfied with the cosmetic outcome, an issue that should be carefully considered and fully explored when considering any aesthetic procedure.

Pitfalls which may less well publicised are the risk of cancer after breast implants, one known as breast implant associated anaplastic large cell lymphoma.

There is a recognised phenomenon called breast implant illness, with symptoms including fatigue, joint pains, and anxiety.

It may be more difficult to detect potentially serious lumps when self-examining after breast implant surgery.

Chronic pain is less well talked about but may be such that the person cannot tolerate having their breasts and nipples touched.

We are now aware that breast implants do not last forever and will have to be exchanged after a certain interval. Periodic replacement may be recommended after ten to fifteen years. If you choose not to have the implants replaced, the way your breasts look may be very different from before the initial procedure.

If you decide to proceed with breast augmentation, it is vital to pick the best surgeon for the job. Researching your consultant is very important. They should be a full member of the British Association of Plastic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgeons as well as registered with the General Medical Council (GMC). Ideally, they should list cosmetic breast surgery as their sole or certainly main area of practice.

A competent surgeon will be able to talk openly and honestly about the number of procedures they do yearly, and should be have no issue in discussing the operation in a manner that allows you to fully appreciate what will take place.

An honest doctor will be completely transparent about the risks involved, more so they will want you to be completely aware of these risks, and the rate at which they occur. You should ask about how the surgeon manages complications, and the ease at which you can be reviewed at short notice.

A good rule of thumb is that you should never consent to any cosmetic surgery after an initial consultation, rather going away and fully considering it before making a final decision.

The mark of a truly excellent surgeon is that they will never push you to sign a consent form after an initial consultation, only offering this when it is obvious that you are 100% ready to proceed.

More information about breast augmentation and other cosmetic and aesthetic procedures can be found at the following websites

Dr. Zakariya Waqar-Uddin, General Practitioner