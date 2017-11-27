Paddington in store for a lead role at toy shop

Is this Wigan, or is it deepest darkest Peru? The store front of Rachel’s Toy Shop might just have some residents asking that question, thanks to its incredible Paddington Bear display.



The independent toy shop has set up the display to coincide with the release of the brand new film, Paddington 2, which is in cinemas now.

Rachel Fairhurst with part of the Paddington display

“We have always stocked the traditional Paddington toys,” said Rachel Fairhurst, who owns the eponymous shop.

“With the launch of the new film, we’ve decided to really show off the new range that coincide with the film. There is a little video that plays of Paddington cycling.”

Although it stocks toys for children up to the age of 12, the shop specialises in early development, including role play toys and educational science kits for youngsters from birth to the age of six to seven years old.

The small business has been trading online for five years, but only opened its first brick-and-mortar shop in Wigan Lane in June.

Rachel opened the shop with the help of co-owner and Hindley native Rosie Pilling, who Rachel described as having a pivotal role of the shop’s success.

“We have a specialist knowledge of the toys we get in,” Rachel said.

“Myself and Rosie are definitely the USP (Unique selling point) here, because people like coming in and talking to us about what we recommend.

“Me and Rosie felt there wasn’t really any traditional toy shops serving Wigan. Obviously, you have Smyths and Argos, which cater for more general licensed toys like Lego. But we felt that traditional things like wooden toys weren’t there.”

She added: “It’s great for people looking for special gifts without having to go out of town to somewhere like a John Lewis.

“I’m really glad Rosie joined. She is a former teacher, so she understands the educational side of the toys we sell.”

Prices for the shop’s broad range of Paddington toys begin at as little as £5.50 for key rings, and go up to approximately £32.

You can find Rachel’s Toy Shop at 19 Wigan Lane, Wigan.