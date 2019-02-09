Pair cleared over Wigan citizens’ arrest death

The investigation into the death of a young Wigan man who died under citizen’s arrest has been closed for the second time due to a lack of evidence.

Jordan Higham was 26 when he died after being restrained by two men who believed he had been breaking into cars.

The incident, on Nicol Mere Drive, Ashton, in the early hours of November 6 2107, has resulted in two probes into the two men, both in their twenties, yet no charges have ever been brought.

Police had been called to the scene at around 3.15am to find Jordan “unresponsive”. Paramedics were also called but the former Byrchall High School student was pronounced dead in hospital a short while later.

In the 15 months since, Jordan’s mum and stepdad, Rachel and Jim Kelsall, have been locked in a battle with police and prosecutors - trying to find out what happened to their son.

In August last year, hope was reignited when police agreed to reopen the inquiry after dropping it earlier in the year.

But both officers and prosecutors have now said that the probe has again yielded no results.

The Crown Prosecution Service says it has decided that no further action should be taken against the men, who were investigated for allegations of gross negligence manslaughter.

A CPS spokesperson said: “The CPS has conducted a thorough review of the file of evidence. We have decided that the case failed to meet the evidential test.”

The Kelsalls have previously spoken about the effect that Jordan’s death has had both emotionally and financially, saying that they have spent thousands on solicitors’ fees to get the probe reopened. An inquest is yet to take place.