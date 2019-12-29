Paramedic injured after crash with suspected stolen car in Atherton

A paramedic has been injured after his ambulance service vehicle was involved in a crash with a suspected stolen car, a fire crew has said.



The paramedic was attending an emergency call when he was involved in a collision with a SEAT on Gloucester Street, near to Atherton fire station this morning.

Crew manager Phil Dearden said the rapid response vehicle had crashed into nearby fencing which is part of the fire station site. He said the male driver of the SEAT, which he said is believed to have been stolen, then run-off from the scene.

He told the Wigan Post how firefighters at the station had heard a "loud bang" just before 8am this morning.

He said: "Our crews then went out and saw the crash involving the SEAT and the rapid response vehicle which had been on an emergency call at the time.

"The crash happened just past the fire station near to the mini-roundabout just before 8am this morning.

"There was substantial damage to both cars and the rapid response vehicle had crashed into the fence of the fire station."

"The crash has caused some damage to the panels on the fence and a concrete post."

"The SEAT is suspected to have been stolen and the driver run-off from the scene. Police are currently making enquiries."

Mr Dearden said that fire crews helped the male paramedic out of his vehicle before giving him first aid until an ambulance arrived.

He added: "The paramedic has suffered some minor injuries but he will be okay.

"We will contact our estates team who will look at the damage to the fencing but we don't know how much it is yet.

"The road was closed off at the front of the station after the crash.

"It's a shock what has happened."

Another eyewitness said: " I looked out of the window because I heard loads of sirens and the next thing I saw was the collision happen.

"I've never witnessed anything so terrifying. I couldn’t stop shaking but I’m so glad the men in the fire station were quick to respond after we all heard such a loud bang."