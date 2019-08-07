Parents already worn out by summer holiday

Research suggests today is “Worn Out Wednesday”: the day that parents look forward to their children going back to school, just two weeks into the summer holidays.

A fifth of parents say they feel overwhelmed planning the six-week break and a further 37 per cent find it a real challenge trying to juggle work commitments, childcare and ways to entertain the youngsters.

It’s no surprise then that it takes just 17 days before parents reach breaking point.

This FOBK (Fear of Bored Kids) means parents spend an average of £347 on leisure activities alone during the summer holidays.

It’s not only the children that parents worry about during the holidays, it’s their own relationship.

Almost a third saying they bicker more in the summer than at any other time of year and two thirds of Brits believe rows around looking after the children in the summer holidays puts a strain on their relationship.

A further 46 per cent believe the summer break impacts their sex lives, admitting they have less sex than usual.

Finding the holidays too much to handle, one in 10 has even threatened their other half with divorce.

Jon Wilson, from Groupon, said: “The summer holidays can be a chaotic time for families. As a parent myself, I know that maintaining the juggling act of childcare, work and entertaining the kids can take its toll. We’re encouraging parents to take time out where they can and hit the escape button!

“Whether a meal for two or a family day out, it doesn’t have to cost the earth. What’s important is that you give yourself the opportunity to have a much-needed break.”