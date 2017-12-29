Partner's plea for missing Wigan man to come home

The partner of a Wigan man who has been missing from home since Boxing Day has made an emotional appeal for him to come home.



Paul Bullough, 39, from Kitt Green, has not been seen since Boxing Day evening.

He was last seen wearing tracksuit bottoms and a green Lacoste corduroy jacket over the top of a blue jacket.

Today his partner, Jo Stevenson, said: "Just let him know he is not in trouble and we love him - me, Braydon and Mia - and to come home safely please. Me and the kids are missing you so much."

Police and Paul’s family are growing increasingly worried about him and are keen to speak to anyone who may be able to help find him.

Anybody with information about Paul’s whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101.

