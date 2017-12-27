Passengers freed from car following morning road smash

Several people were injured a huge road smash which saw one person thrown from a car.



Paramedics and firefighters were called to the incident near Derby House in Scholes, shortly after 4am this morning (Wednesday).

Up to four people are believed to have been involved in the two-vehicle collision, including a taxi which was reportedly carrying no passengers at the time.

Four ambulances and two engines from Wigan fire station attended the scene for over two hours, and had to use machinery to free the driver and front passenger of one of the vehicles.

A member of the fire service revealed that one passenger was even ejected from the car by the force of the collision.

The car is believed to have been shunted onto its side during the collision, but was overturned by members of the public before the emergency services arrived.

The passengers were taken to hospital with back and neck injuries but their conditions are unknown.