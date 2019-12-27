Passengers to benefit from festive railway improvements

Passengers in the region are set to benefit from major festive railway improvements.



Thousands of Network Rail staff have worked round the clock between Christmas Eve and today as part of Britain’s Railway Upgrade Plan.

A Northern train

In the North West, track will also be replaced and a foot crossing renewed near Warrington between New Year's Day and January 2.

Track is also being replaced at Crewe station while railway drainage improvements have took place between Preston and Lancaster.

Tim Shoveller, managing director of Network Rail’s North West and Central region, said: “While people enjoyed time with their friends and families over Christmas, thousands of Network Rail staff worked tirelessly to maintain and improve the railway to provide passengers with better, more reliable journeys.

"I thank passengers and our lineside neighbours for their patience while we carried out this vital work to secure the future of our network as part of our multi-billion-pound Railway Upgrade Plan.”

Commuters are being advised to check before they travel with more work due to take place before and during the New Year break.

Mr Shoveller added: “I know there is never a good time to disrupt journeys while we carry out large pieces of work but whenever possible we do this at times when there are significantly fewer people travelling by train, such as over Christmas and the New Year.

"I appreciate people have important plans so I urge them to please plan ahead and check before they travel for the latest journey information.”

Visit www.nationalrail.co.uk to check train times.