Pedestrian and driver injured in Wigan high street crash

Emergency service vehicles descended on Standish town centre on Saturday December 18 following the collision at about 8.30pm on High Street.

It was reported that a man had been struck by a car outside Fifteens of Standish and that two casualties were being treated at the scene by paramedics.

A Greater Manchester Police spokeswoman confirmed that there had been a collision and that both the pedestrian and the driver had suffered "serious but not life-threatening injuries" and had been taken to hospital.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The aftermath of the High Street collision

It is not thought anyone has been arrested.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.