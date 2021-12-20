Pedestrian and driver injured in Wigan high street crash
A pedestrian and a motorist were both seriously injured in a crash outside a Wigan pub.
Emergency service vehicles descended on Standish town centre on Saturday December 18 following the collision at about 8.30pm on High Street.
It was reported that a man had been struck by a car outside Fifteens of Standish and that two casualties were being treated at the scene by paramedics.
A Greater Manchester Police spokeswoman confirmed that there had been a collision and that both the pedestrian and the driver had suffered "serious but not life-threatening injuries" and had been taken to hospital.
It is not thought anyone has been arrested.
Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
