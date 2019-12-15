Pensioner, 75, released over partner's death in Wigan Infirmary

A 75-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder after his 69-year-old partner died in hospital has now been released from custody.



Police were called to Wigan Infirmary on Friday night after staff had raised concerns about the death of the woman at the hospital.

A man from Ormskirk, who is the partner of the woman, was then arrested on suspicion of murder.

However, Greater Manchester Police, has confirmed that the man has now been released from police custody, after a post-mortem revealed the woman had died of natural causes.

A police spokesman said: "The family of the woman who sadly passed away have been informed.

"The full circumstances are still being investigated and a file will now be passed to HM Coroner for his consideration."