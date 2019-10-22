Pensioner cut free from her car after head-on road smash in Wigan village

An elderly motorist had to be cut from the wreckage of her car after a head-on collision in Wigan.

Firefighters took half an hour to extricate the 70-year-old, who appeared to have escaped relatively unscathed from the smash on Shevington Lane, Shevington, at 8.55pm on Monday.

The woman was the driver of a Renault Kadjar which was in collision with a Vauxhall Zafira close to Shevington Park.

The occupants of the latter vehicle - a man and a boy - were unharmed.

Crew manager Steven Waygood from Wigan fire station said: "The lady in the car seemed fine, other than taking a bit of a bump to the head from a curtain airbag.

"As a result we took our time in freeing her from the vehicle. We used what are called the 'jaws of life' to take the driver's door off before she was sent off to hospital just for a check-up.

"She seemed fit and well."

The road was closed for a time while the extrication took place and the scene cleared.