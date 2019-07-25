Pensioner dies after being hit by car reversing off driveway in Wigan

A pensioner has died after being hit by a car reversing off a driveway in Wigan.



At around 11.20am today (Thursday), police were called to reports of a collision on Vicarage Road in Ashton.

Police have confirmed that a blue Volvo C30 was reversing off a driveway when it crashed into a woman.

The victim, believed to be in her late 80s, was taken to hospital in a critical condition but was later pronounced dead.

An air ambulance was sent to the scene as well a land ambulance and a rapid response vehicle.

Witnesses reported a heavy police presence at the scene this afternoon with around a "dozen cars" on the residential street.

No arrests have been made and inquiries are ongoing.