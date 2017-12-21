Pensioner taken to hospital after being hit by car

An elderly woman is in hospital with a broken leg after being hit by a car.



The 74-year-old was crossing Barrowdale Road, near the junction with Naylor Avenue, in Golborne, when she was struck by a silver Vauxhall Corsa at around 1.35pm on Wednesday.

She suffered a broken leg and was taken to hospital, where she remains in a stable condition.

The driver stopped at the scene and the road was closed by police for four hours.

PC John Harrison-Gough, of the serious collision investigation unit, said: “An elderly pedestrian is now in hospital with a serious injury so it is vital we speak to anyone who saw what happened.

“We also want to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage of the incident.”

Anyone with information or footage is asked to call police on 0161 856 4741.