10 cats and dogs looking for their forever home at Leigh Cats and Dogs Home

By Sian Jones
Published 12th May 2025, 15:45 BST
Leigh Dogs and Cats Home has 10 pets currently available for adoption and a new home.

The home strives to find these animals “forever” homes, encouraging the public to welcome these sweet kitties and pooches into their lives.

If you think you fit the criteria for adopting one of these lovely pets, visit the Leigh Dogs and Cats Home website to find out the adoption process.

Five-year-old female Jack Russell Terrier. Owner has become too unwell to look after her. History unknown but she has lived with another dog and has been used to children. She has shown no concerns behaviour wise and appears in good health.

1. Baby

One kitten.10-week-old male. Unplanned litter and owner couldn’t keep them due to having other cats. Flea and worm treatment given as well as vaccinations and microchipped.

2. Kittens

Approximately three to four-year-old male Lurcher. Removed from last home due to neglect. Unknown background but been good natured. No issues around other dogs. Because of his breed type and lack of history homes with small animals are not recommended. Homes with children will be considered.

3. Bilbo

Nine-year-old castrated male ‘Chorkie’. Owner sadly passed away. Used to other dogs but can be nervous. Homes with younger children are not advised.

4. Toby

