The home strives to find these animals “forever” homes, encouraging the public to welcome these sweet kitties and pooches into their lives.
Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.
1. Baby
Five-year-old female Jack Russell Terrier. Owner has become too unwell to look after her. History unknown but she has lived with another dog and has been used to children. She has shown no concerns behaviour wise and appears in good health. Photo: submit
2. Kittens
One kitten.10-week-old male. Unplanned litter and owner couldn’t keep them due to having other cats. Flea and worm treatment given as well as vaccinations and microchipped. Photo: submit
3. Bilbo
Approximately three to four-year-old male Lurcher. Removed from last home due to neglect. Unknown background but been good natured. No issues around other dogs. Because of his breed type and lack of history homes with small animals are not recommended. Homes with children will be considered. Photo: submit
4. Toby
Nine-year-old castrated male ‘Chorkie’. Owner sadly passed away. Used to other dogs but can be nervous. Homes with younger children are not advised. Photo: submit