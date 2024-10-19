12 of the cosiest pubs in Wigan

By Sian Jones
Published 19th Oct 2024, 15:45 GMT
When it comes to what you look for in a pub, particularly in the winter months, being cosy is surely up there as a high priority.

Whether that be settling down with a drink by a roaring fire or simply a pub that gives you that snug vibe as soon as you walk through the door, there’s no doubt cosiness is a big draw for customers during the colder months of the year.

In no particular order here are 12 of the cosiest pubs in Wigan.

We haven’t included Micropubs or bars, just pubs

Did your local make the list? Let us know on Facebook

The Wiend, Wigan

1. The John Bull Chop House

The Wiend, Wigan Photo: submit

Heath Lane Ashton

2. the Hingemakers Arms

Heath Lane Ashton Photo: gb

Standishgate, Wigan

3. The Royal Oak pub

Standishgate, Wigan Photo: MA

Frog Lane, Wigan

4. The Old Pear Tree

Frog Lane, Wigan Photo: submit

