The home strives to find these animals “forever” homes, encouraging the public to welcome these sweet kitties and pooches into their lives.
1. Kitty
Approximately 12 year old Female. Kitty came to Leigh Cats and Dogs when her owner became suddenly unwell and unfortunately she won’t be able to go back home. Her background is unknown but she has been good natured. Photo: submit
2. Marco
7 year old male Lurcher. Marco was adopted from Leigh Cats and Dogs just over a year ago but due to his owners health issues, they can no longer look after him. He is good natured with people and other dogs but does not like cats, hence the only restriction is that he can’t go to a home with other small pets. They were told he is house trained and he has had all of his vaccinations. Photo: submit
3. Oreo
9 month old Collie type. Previous owner unable to care for him. Friendly but boisterous. Not recommended for homes with young children. Photo: submit
4. Ryder
12 month old castrated male. Owner unable to take care of him. Shy at first but good natured. Previously been with cats but was unsettled so needs a cat free home. Has got on with dogs in the homes Photo: submit
