14 cats and dogs looking for their forever home at Leigh Cats and Dogs Home

By Sian Jones
Published 16th Jun 2024, 04:55 BST
Leigh Dogs and Cats Home has 14 pets currently available for adoption and a new home.

The home strives to find these animals “forever” homes, encouraging the public to welcome these sweet kitties and pooches into their lives.

If you think you fit the criteria for adopting one of these lovely pets, visit the Leigh Dogs and Cats Home website to find out the adoption process.

Approximately 12 year old Female. Kitty came to Leigh Cats and Dogs when her owner became suddenly unwell and unfortunately she won’t be able to go back home. Her background is unknown but she has been good natured.

1. Kitty

7 year old male Lurcher. Marco was adopted from Leigh Cats and Dogs just over a year ago but due to his owners health issues, they can no longer look after him. He is good natured with people and other dogs but does not like cats, hence the only restriction is that he can’t go to a home with other small pets. They were told he is house trained and he has had all of his vaccinations.

2. Marco

9 month old Collie type. Previous owner unable to care for him. Friendly but boisterous. Not recommended for homes with young children.

3. Oreo

12 month old castrated male. Owner unable to take care of him. Shy at first but good natured. Previously been with cats but was unsettled so needs a cat free home. Has got on with dogs in the homes

4. Ryder

