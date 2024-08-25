Whether you want a simple full English or looking for something fancier, there are plenty of places that come highly recommended.
We have collected some of the most popular places in and around Wigan to get a Full English according to Google reviews
1. Cooked Breakfasts
These are the 14 most recommended places for a cooked breakfast Photo: submit
2. The Mount Cafe- Whelley, Wigan
Rated 4.7 out of 5 fron 107 reviews Photo: JB
3. Lunchbox- Market Street, Hindley
Rated 4.4 out of 5 from 145 reviews Photo: submit
4. Six Six Three-Atherton Road, Hindley Green
Rated 4.6 out of 5 from 160 reviews Photo: submit
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.