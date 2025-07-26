To save you a bit of leg work searching, we’ve put together a list of suggestions of things you can do locally as a family.
1. Dionsaur Takeover- Grand Arcade, Wigan
Visitors can meet Blue the Velociraptor and rangers and could take part in dinosaur themed crafts, part of the Grand Arcade Kids Club summer activities. August1 and 2 Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
2. Memory Walk- Haigh Woodland Park
Sunday August 3 11am Photo: submit
3. Museum of Wigan Life- Library Street, Wigan
Themed crafts every Wednesday What's in Store exhibition Photo: NW
4. Wigan Libraries
Libraries across Wigan have a summer reading challenge and slime workshops Photo: submit
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.