14 things to do with the family in Wigan during the summer holidays

By Sian Jones
Published 26th Jul 2025, 12:30 BST
Schools in the Wigan area have broken up for summer, so many parents will be looking for things to do to keep the children entertained for six weeks.

To save you a bit of leg work searching, we’ve put together a list of suggestions of things you can do locally as a family.

Visitors can meet Blue the Velociraptor and rangers and could take part in dinosaur themed crafts, part of the Grand Arcade Kids Club summer activities. August1 and 2

1. Dionsaur Takeover- Grand Arcade, Wigan

Sunday August 3 11am

2. Memory Walk- Haigh Woodland Park

Themed crafts every Wednesday What's in Store exhibition

3. Museum of Wigan Life- Library Street, Wigan

Libraries across Wigan have a summer reading challenge and slime workshops

4. Wigan Libraries

