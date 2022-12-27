1. Pink pigeons

One of the world's rarest birds may have been spotted... in Nelson! Kelly Lunney couldn't believe her eyes when she saw a pink pigeon fluttering around Netherfield Gardens. For if it was what was known as a Nesoenas Mayeri, a species of pigeon endemic to Mauritius, there are just 500 left in the world. Kelly was able to take a few photos and video footage of the eye catching bird as it kept returning to the same place

Photo: submit