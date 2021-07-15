15 things YOU love about Wonderful Wigan - in pictures
We asked you what you loved about Wigan on the WiganToday Facebook page and there were almost 3,000 responses.
Thursday, 15th July 2021, 10:46 am
''The friendly people'' came out top with hundreds of posts about "Wonderful Wiganers and here are just a few of some of the others.
You can view the entire thread here.
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.
Page 1 of 4