Number 1 - The Billy Boston statue in Believe Square
Number 1 - The Billy Boston statue in Believe Square

15 things YOU love about Wonderful Wigan - in pictures

We asked you what you loved about Wigan on the WiganToday Facebook page and there were almost 3,000 responses.

By Jon Peake and Michelle Adamson
Thursday, 15th July 2021, 10:46 am

''The friendly people'' came out top with hundreds of posts about "Wonderful Wiganers and here are just a few of some of the others.

You can view the entire thread here.

1.

Pies. Nuff said!

2.

Wigan band The Lathams (pictured posing for photos with a fan and her dog!)

3.

Wigan Casino

4.

Northern soul ... and dancing

