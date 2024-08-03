17 cats and dogs looking for their forever home in Wigan

By Sian Jones
Published 3rd Aug 2024, 04:55 BST
Leigh Dogs and Cats Home has 17 pets currently available for adoption and a new home.

The home strives to find these animals “forever” homes, encouraging the public to welcome these sweet kitties and pooches into their lives.

If you think you fit the criteria for adopting one of these lovely pets, visit the Leigh Dogs and Cats Home website to find out the adoption process.

Approximately 6 year old female Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross. Abandoned by her previous owner. Lively and friendly. Not recommended for homes with young children.

1. Molly

Approximately 6 year old female Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross. Abandoned by her previous owner. Lively and friendly. Not recommended for homes with young children. Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Approximately 12 year old Female. Kitty came to Leigh Cats and Dogs when her owner became suddenly unwell and unfortunately she won’t be able to go back home. Her background is unknown but she has been good natured.

2. Kitty

Approximately 12 year old Female. Kitty came to Leigh Cats and Dogs when her owner became suddenly unwell and unfortunately she won’t be able to go back home. Her background is unknown but she has been good natured. Photo: submit

Photo Sales
7 year old male Lurcher. Marco was adopted from Leigh Cats and Dogs just over a year ago but due to his owners health issues, they can no longer look after him. He is good natured with people and other dogs but does not like cats, hence the only restriction is that he can’t go to a home with other small pets. They were told he is house trained and he has had all of his vaccinations.

3. Marco

7 year old male Lurcher. Marco was adopted from Leigh Cats and Dogs just over a year ago but due to his owners health issues, they can no longer look after him. He is good natured with people and other dogs but does not like cats, hence the only restriction is that he can’t go to a home with other small pets. They were told he is house trained and he has had all of his vaccinations. Photo: submit

Photo Sales
4 year old castrated male. Owner passed away. Lived with another cat previously. No restrictions.

4. Thomas

4 year old castrated male. Owner passed away. Lived with another cat previously. No restrictions. Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice