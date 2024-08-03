The home strives to find these animals “forever” homes, encouraging the public to welcome these sweet kitties and pooches into their lives.
1. Molly
Approximately 6 year old female Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross. Abandoned by her previous owner. Lively and friendly. Not recommended for homes with young children. Photo: submit
2. Kitty
Approximately 12 year old Female. Kitty came to Leigh Cats and Dogs when her owner became suddenly unwell and unfortunately she won’t be able to go back home. Her background is unknown but she has been good natured. Photo: submit
3. Marco
7 year old male Lurcher. Marco was adopted from Leigh Cats and Dogs just over a year ago but due to his owners health issues, they can no longer look after him. He is good natured with people and other dogs but does not like cats, hence the only restriction is that he can’t go to a home with other small pets. They were told he is house trained and he has had all of his vaccinations. Photo: submit
4. Thomas
4 year old castrated male. Owner passed away. Lived with another cat previously. No restrictions. Photo: submit
