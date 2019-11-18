17 pictures from Santa's annual Reindeer Parade through Wigan
Wigan’s early festive celebrations continued at the weekend when Father Christmas paraded through the town centre.
The annual Santa’s Reindeer Parade passed through the town centre on Sunday afternoon, to the delight of scores of children and their families who turned out to join in the festivities. After the parade, the fun continued down at Market Place with a live stage show showcasing local performers, attractions and festive stalls.