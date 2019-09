Have a look at our pictures from our photographer Julian Brown, who was at Haigh Hall, as well as some submitted pictures from Dylan Robinson as the riders pass through Atherton and Chris Nightingale who was in Aspull.

The Tour of Britain passing through Atherton other Buy a Photo

The Tour of Britain passing through Atherton other Buy a Photo

The Tour of Britain passing through Atherton other Buy a Photo

The Tour of Britain passing through Atherton other Buy a Photo

View more