18 success stories of cats and dogs rehomed over the last 12 months

By Sian Jones
Published 2nd Jan 2025, 04:55 GMT
Leigh Dogs and Cats Home is always receiving new tenants in search of their “forever” home.

And thanks to a no destruction policy, the rescue strives to find every animal a home that is suitable for them, however long that takes.

This results in many successful rehoming stories and here are 18 of those from the previous 12 months.

If you think you fit the criteria for these adorable pooches and kitties, or other cats and dogs still looking for a home, visit the Leigh Dogs and Cats Home website to find out how to adopt.

1. Dior

2. Zelda

3. Bobby

4. Drew

