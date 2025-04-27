19 photographs of Wigan children having fun on Playday over the years

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 25th Jul 2023, 04:55 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2025, 15:51 BST
Every summer Wigan children can enjoy a whole host of fun activities as they join a nationwide celebration of play.

Here, we take a look back at smiling children enjoying Playday activities in Wigan over the years.

Memories

1. Playday

Memories Photo: National World

Photo Sales
A smile and a wave from these youngsters celebrating Playday at Three Sisters Park in Ashton in 1999

2. page 18 A smile and a wave from these youngsters at The Three Sisters Park at Ashton celebrating National Play Day. Pictures John Leatherbarrow

A smile and a wave from these youngsters celebrating Playday at Three Sisters Park in Ashton in 1999 Photo: John Leatherbarrow

Photo Sales
Fun on a bouncy castle in 2001

3. Playday

Fun on a bouncy castle in 2001 Photo: Nick Fairhurst

Photo Sales
Kathryn and Stephanie fully absorbed in painting their hats at the Playday event at Lilford Park, Leigh, in 2000

4. Playday

Kathryn and Stephanie fully absorbed in painting their hats at the Playday event at Lilford Park, Leigh, in 2000 Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice