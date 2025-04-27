Here, we take a look back at smiling children enjoying Playday activities in Wigan over the years.
A smile and a wave from these youngsters celebrating Playday at Three Sisters Park in Ashton in 1999 Photo: John Leatherbarrow
Fun on a bouncy castle in 2001 Photo: Nick Fairhurst
Kathryn and Stephanie fully absorbed in painting their hats at the Playday event at Lilford Park, Leigh, in 2000 Photo: Frank Orrell
