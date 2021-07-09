20 pictures and good luck messages from Wiganers to England ahead of the Euro 2020 final against Italy
We asked you for your pictures and messages to the Three Lions on the WiganToday Facebook page and we were inundated.
Friday, 9th July 2021, 3:51 pm
Updated
Friday, 9th July 2021, 3:53 pm
Here's a selection of some of your pictures and messages as England prepare to take on Italy in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.
Thanks to everyone who posted - you can see all the pictures and messages here.
