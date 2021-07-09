Posted by Nicola Fairhust: C'mon England get that trophy home from Ella, age 6

20 pictures and good luck messages from Wiganers to England ahead of the Euro 2020 final against Italy

We asked you for your pictures and messages to the Three Lions on the WiganToday Facebook page and we were inundated.

By Jon Peake
Friday, 9th July 2021, 3:51 pm
Updated Friday, 9th July 2021, 3:53 pm

Here's a selection of some of your pictures and messages as England prepare to take on Italy in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.

Thanks to everyone who posted - you can see all the pictures and messages here.

1.

Posted by Gemma Baxter: Good luck England! It’s coming home!!! From Rupert & Rory Davies, age 1

2.

Posted by Meg Hilton - Good luck England. We have faith that you'll bring it home. From Finnley, 8months

3.

Posted by Niomi Horrocks: Darcy, age 3. Come on England!

4.

Posted by Lorraine Thomas: Good luck to the lads

