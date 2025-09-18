Around 200 Reform UK supporters attended an invitation-only event addressed by party chairman Dr David Bull at Wigan’s sporting stadium – aimed at encouraging people to stand for election for both parliament and local councils.

The event was organised to muster support for Reform’s candidate Lee Moffitt in the October 2 council by-election in the Wigan Central ward following the recent death of Labour councillor George Davies.

The "town hall” event was broadcast live on YouTube and other Reform social media channels.

Dr Bull stopped short of claiming that his party – leading the polls at about 30 per cent – could eventually take control of Wigan council which is currently dominated by Labour with 62 councillors with only one Conservative councillor and 10 Independents.

Reform UK chairman Dr David Bull addresses about 200 people a The Brick Community Stadium

“I think we will do well in Wigan at the May local elections next year,” he told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

“I don’t know whether we’ll take control of the council – I’m not a betting man, but if you look across the board at traditional Labour areas, we are seeing something I have never seen before in British politics.

“What we’re seeing is the tribal decimation of the two monolithic parties. The Labour vote, for example, is collapsing left, right and centre.”

He said he hoped that Reform could show that they could ‘deliver at local level’.

“That’s what we’re doing with the councils and by doing that, showing people that we can get value for money, they will then back us in the General Election.

“The tribal mentality has now changed.

"Anything is possible. I will be very happy to get Reform councillors in Wigan, but equally, if we were to take control I would be very happy indeed.

“My presence here is to support the Reform people in this area and to get people to sign up to stand in local elections and parliamentary elections and to galvanise support as we go towards a General Election.

“I’ve seen 5,000 people over the last three and a half months and actually we’re building this party from the ground up and not the top down. That’s why I think we’re making such a difference.”

Dr Bull is advocating a reversal of policies including 20mph speed zones in urban areas, and is against “roads being ripped up to create cycle superhighways.”

Reform is also advocating the creation of a department of national infrastructure.

He went on: “We talk about things for a long time, whether it’s power, for example, and nuclear power stations, roads, by-passes, nothing ever gets done.

"Look at the debacle over Heathrow Airport and the runway. I think the Europeans have quite a good model for this. If you look at Spain, they’re very good at building roads and so on.

Asked whether Reform believes in large-scale public investment into infrastructure, he said: “100 per cent, yes.”

Reform has been comfortably ahead in national opinion polls for some time now and has welcomed a steady stream of disenchanted Conservative representatives to its ranks too.