Here are pictures taken by our photographers showing what was making the news in 1997.
1. 1997
Fireman Dave Waite is plastered with kisses by Bodyshop, Wigan, manageress, Coralie Jackson-Smailes, and deputy, Kay Crosby, who were selling kissing kits on Red Nose day in aid of Comic Relief on Wednesday 12th of March 1997. Photo: Frank Orrell
2. 1997
Ince ladies Liz Ramsdale, Enid Keates and Sylvia Armstrong about to take flight from Bird Street on an all-expenses paid trip of a lifetime to Las Vegas with number one chat show hostess Mrs. Merton in March 1997. They were flying over to the USA, with 50 other regular members of the TV show's audience, to support Mrs. Merton (aka comedienne Caroline Aherne) as she tried to break into the American comedy circuit. Photo: Frank Orrell
3. 1997
Carmelite nuns at prayer in their convent at Roby Mill in July 1997. It was the 80th anniversary of the convent that year and it was threatened with closure due to lack of vocations. Photo: Frank Orrell
4. 1997
Reverend Mother Sister Marie at study in the Carmelite convent at Roby Mill - pictured for the 80th anniversary in 1997. Photo: Frank Orrell