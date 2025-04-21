23 egg-cellent pictures of people in Wigan celebrating Easter

By Sian Jones
Published 21st Apr 2025, 12:30 BST
For many people Easter is a time of celebration and being with family and friends.

We asked Wigan Today readers how they marked the occasion.

Here is how Wiganers across the borough celebrated Easter.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld here. It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

How Wiganers celebrated Easter

1. Easter fun in Wigan

How Wiganers celebrated Easter Photo: submit

Photo Sales
.

2. Easter fun in Wigan

. Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Easter fun at the Grand Arcade

3. Easter fun in Wigan

Easter fun at the Grand Arcade Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Ava and Eliza

4. Easter fun in Wigan

Ava and Eliza Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice