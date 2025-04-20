23 of the best dog-friendly pubs to go for a drink in and around Wigan

By Sian Jones
Published 20th Apr 2025, 13:30 BST
While we have the bank holiday weekend and summer to look forward to, there are plenty of opportunities to plan trips out.

However, when seeking hospitliality, it can sometimes be tricky for those with dogs to find places which will accept them as well as you.

Whether it's for a few beers or a bite to eat, we have identified these pubs in and around Wigan which will welcome you and your four-legged friends.

23 Dog friendly pubs in and around Wigan

23 Dog friendly pubs in and around Wigan Photo: NW

Mossy Lea Road, Wrightington

2. The White Lion pub

Mossy Lea Road, Wrightington Photo: Nick Fairhurst

Crooke Road, Shevington

3. Crooke Hall Inn

Crooke Road, Shevington Photo: submit

Standishgate, Wigan.

4. The Whitesmiths Arms

Standishgate, Wigan. Photo: MA

