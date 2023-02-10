News you can trust since 1853
The best pizza takeaways in Wigan ranked by Google reviews

27 of the best takeaway pizza places in Wigan according to Google reviews

Everyone loves a takeaway at the weekend and if pizza’s your thing, you’re well and truly spoilt for choice in Wigan.

By Jon Peake
9 minutes ago
Updated 10th Feb 2023, 4:32pm

We found 27 pizza places ranging from a rating of at least 4 out of 5 to 4.9 out of 5 and from a minimum of 10 Google reviews and put them in order for you to see which is considered the absolute best takeaway pizza place in Wigan.

So without further ado, here they are in reverse order – all cracking options if you fancy belatedly celebrating National Pizza Day, which was on Thursday, this weekend.

We’ve even included their phone numbers, so go ahead – treat yourself!

1. Pizza Town

Pizza Town on Wallgate has a rating of 4 out of 5 from 16 Google reviews. Telephone 01942 245246

2. The Godfather

The Godfather on Market Street, Hindley, has a rating of 4 out of 5 from 72 Google reviews. Telephone 01942 254333

3. Tim's Pizza & Kebab House

Tim's Pizza & Kebab House on Pole Street, Standish, has a rating of 4 out of 5 from 105 Google reviews. Telephone 01257 421133

4. Kebab King

Kebab King on Atherton Road, Hindley Green, has a rating of 4 out of 5 from 175 Google reviews. Telephone 01942 253838

