These pictures were taken from the mid-’90s to the early noughties and many feature people trekking for good causes.
1. Walking Wiganers
. Photo: STAFF
2. Members of TheActive Living Group were walking in the Three Sisters Park in Bryn to raise £15,000 for Wigan and Leigh Hospice
. Photo: John Leatherbarrow
3. Brenda Wilson, DVT campaigner with her wellies at the ready to wear as she crosses the Morcambe sands to raise money for her charity
. Photo: GERALD WEBSTER
4. With feet up after a 40-mile charity walk are, from the left, are Andrew Krelle support driver, walkers Rod Davies licencee of the Robin Hood, Ashton and Tony Taylor
. Photo: GERALD WEBSTER
