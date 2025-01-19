28 pictures of walking Wiganers: many stepping out for charity

By Charles Graham
Published 19th Jan 2025, 06:00 BST
It’s the cheapest mode of transport and one of the healthiest: walking, and we’ve been there to photograph many Wiganers doing just that over the years.

These pictures were taken from the mid-’90s to the early noughties and many feature people trekking for good causes.

1. Walking Wiganers

. Photo: STAFF

2. Members of TheActive Living Group were walking in the Three Sisters Park in Bryn to raise £15,000 for Wigan and Leigh Hospice

. Photo: John Leatherbarrow

3. Brenda Wilson, DVT campaigner with her wellies at the ready to wear as she crosses the Morcambe sands to raise money for her charity

. Photo: GERALD WEBSTER

4. With feet up after a 40-mile charity walk are, from the left, are Andrew Krelle support driver, walkers Rod Davies licencee of the Robin Hood, Ashton and Tony Taylor

. Photo: GERALD WEBSTER

