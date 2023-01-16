6 cats that are currently looking for their forever home at Leigh Cats and Dogs Home

News you can trust since 1853
These cats at Leigh Cats and Dogs Home are looking for a loving and safe home

Leigh Cats and Dogs Home are looking for forever homes for 6 cats currently available for adoption.

By Jon Peake
17 minutes ago
Updated 16th Jan 2023, 12:35pm

If you think you can provide a safe and loving home to one of these adorable felines, visit the Leigh Cats and Dogs Home website to find out how to adopt.

And if you are looking for a pooch, here are the dogs looking for a home at Leigh Cats and Dogs Home.

1. Midnight

Midnight is approximately 12 months old. He arrived at Leigh Cats and Dogs Home as his owner sadly passed away. He has been castrated, vaccinated and microchipped and had flea and worm treatments. He is a fairly young boy and has no restrictions for his new home.

Photo: LCADH

2. Thomas

Thomas is approximately three years old. He is looking for a new home as his owner sadly passed away. He has been castrated, microchipped and vaccinated and had flea and worm treatments. He has been well behaved but may need a little time settling in due to all the recent upsets in his life. Looking for a child-free home.

Photo: LCADH

3. Lulu

Lulu is a 10-year-old female. She is looking for a new home as her owner sadly passed away. She has lived with another cat.

Photo: LCADH

4. Milo

Milo is ten years old. His owner sadly passed away and family couldn't take him in. He has lived with another cat.

Photo: LCADH

