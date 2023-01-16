6 cats that are currently looking for their forever home at Leigh Cats and Dogs Home

Midnight is approximately 12 months old. He arrived at Leigh Cats and Dogs Home as his owner sadly passed away. He has been castrated, vaccinated and microchipped and had flea and worm treatments. He is a fairly young boy and has no restrictions for his new home.
Thomas is approximately three years old. He is looking for a new home as his owner sadly passed away. He has been castrated, microchipped and vaccinated and had flea and worm treatments. He has been well behaved but may need a little time settling in due to all the recent upsets in his life. Looking for a child-free home.