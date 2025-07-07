60 years of pictures featuring Goose Green people and events

By Charles Graham
Published 7th Jul 2025, 15:45 BST
The Wigan community of Goose Green stars in this gallery of pictures taken of its people, visitors and events over many years from the 1940s to the early 2000s.

Locals should see how many faces they recognise.

.

1. Goose Green people and events from the 1940s to 2000s

. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
.

2. Members of Goose Green Pigeon Club at their annual bird show in 1966

. Photo: SUBMITTED

Photo Sales
.

3. Claudia Edwards and Thomas James Wilkes during a special Harry Potter night at the Goose Green headquarters of the 16th Wigan Beaver Scouts

. Photo: FRANK ORRELL

Photo Sales
.

4. St Paul's Primary School take delivery of a bird table and insect refuge log. Lorna Hume, site manager from McLaughlin and Harvey, is pictured with pupils Lauren and James

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 12
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice