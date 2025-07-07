Locals should see how many faces they recognise.
1. Goose Green people and events from the 1940s to 2000s
. Photo: STAFF
2. Members of Goose Green Pigeon Club at their annual bird show in 1966
. Photo: SUBMITTED
3. Claudia Edwards and Thomas James Wilkes during a special Harry Potter night at the Goose Green headquarters of the 16th Wigan Beaver Scouts
. Photo: FRANK ORRELL
4. St Paul's Primary School take delivery of a bird table and insect refuge log. Lorna Hume, site manager from McLaughlin and Harvey, is pictured with pupils Lauren and James
. Photo: Gary Brunskill