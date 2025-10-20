A Wigan 40-year-old who established a charity for men like him who suffered the trauma of stillbirth has completed a gruelling trek to fund it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Hilton set himself the daunting task of walking the length of the Leeds and Liverpool Canal plus a bit more back to make it up to 250km, that number being significant because 250,000 pregnancies in the UK end in stillbirth each year.

And just to make the seven-day yomp harder, he did it carrying a 30kg beer keg on his back to represent the emotional burden men often bear as they prioritise grieving partners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plan of Action is the charity and it differs from many in that it is less about talking through issues as taking control of them. That said the beer – although it’s actually water in the keg – also has symbolic value in that there are few better ways for two chaps to discuss tough issues than over a quiet pint.

Wigan's John Hilton on home territory during his epic hike

It was in 2021 that Ashton-born John’s then partner suffered a miscarriage which devastated both of them because they had so been looking forward to starting a family.

Quite a long time after the tragedy, John realised he had spent so much time comforting his partner that he hadn’t grieved himself, which led to the formation of Plan of Action.

Now he has around £5,000 towards establishing a “proper” website and resources bespoke to men; plus funding research into men’s experience of miscarriage and thus improve services for them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some of the proceeds will also go to the charity Tommy’s which funds research into preventing baby loss; and Petals which offers counselling to bereaved parents.

The finish line for the walk was the Saracen’s Head at Burscough on the walk back from Liverpool, and John was mighty relieved to get there.

He addeid: “The walk went very well really, although there were panic stations on only the second day. There was a long stretch of towpath at Gargrave in the Yorkshire Dales which was made up of hard, spiky stones and it was really hard on my ankles and knees. I also developed a blister on the sole of my foot which was the last thing I needed, especially so soon in.

"But fortunately I was able to dress it up well and keep going without its getting any worse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As for the journey as a whole, we were very lucky with the weather because it stayed dry every day and it was great that so many people stopped to talk, ask what I was doing and then donate. There is that money to add to the total yet.

"I couldn’t have done it without my brother Robert and friend Dan Duggan who were my support team, though. The alternated driving the van with my supplies on board and keeping me company on the walk.

"It was great to get to the Saracen’s Head and have a couple of beers and then we got in the van and went to the Windmill pub at Parbold to meet all my family and friends for a candlelit Wave of Light ceremony.”

John is going to keep the appeal open for a couple more weeks yet, so there is still chance to donate. Visit https://linktr.ee/planofactionuk