A champion of the care sector in era of austerity

A Wigan social care enterprise is celebrating a prestigious victory in an annual competition.



Community Integrated Care has been named Charity of the Year at this year’s Charity Times Awards.

This honour recognises its implementation of a new strategy, which has involved investing money to create a greater social impact, meet gaps in community provision, and “champion the care sector in an era of austerity”.

The charity supports people across the borough who have learning disabilities, autism, mental health concerns and dementia with a focus on their maintaining their independence. It has a 31-year history and employs more than 6,000 staff.

Judges praised the charity for its bravery in “disrupting the status quo” and acting “as mavericks” with its launch and early implementation of a new five-year strategy called We Dare.

Mark Adams, chief executive of Community Integrated Care, said: “Winning this award recognises the impact that our charity delivers in enabling people to lead fuller, happier lives, in what is a time of genuine challenge for the social care sector.

“It also acknowledges the importance of the charity sector and social care providers like ours in standing up for what matters most in society and shaping inclusive communities, where everyone is valued.

“Like all care providers, Community Integrated Care is constrained and challenged by the current political and economic climate.

“However, we think it is important that organisations like ours continue to innovate, act strategically and speak out, so that we can sustain a sector that is the absolute backbone of our nation.

“Our strategic intent makes clear that we are committed to investing in our people, developing incredible projects and creating pioneering partnerships.”

The We Dare strategy aims to support organisational growth from its current £120m annual income to a £200m turnover within five years, so it can reach and change the lives of more people.

This growth will deliver a greater surplus for the charity – which will be directly re-invested into developing the highest quality care and support services, meeting unmet need in the community in an era of reduced public spending, and better rewarding its workforce.

Judges hailed the “impressive results” that the charity has already delivered within the first 18 months of this new strategy.