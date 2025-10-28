A clever dog was caught on camera jumping out of a car boot in Wigan - before her owners drove away
The incident, captured on a doorbell camera, happened on New Year’s Eve at the home of Danielle, 27, in Wigan.
Her fiancée’s parents had been visiting for a few hours and were getting ready to leave when the dog’s daring escape unfolded.
The dog went missing for around five to 10 minutes before scratching noises at the front door alerted Danielle.
To everyone’s amazement, the pooch was sitting there wagging her tail, seemingly proud of her stunt.
The doorbell footage revealed the full escape, showing the dog sneaking out of the boot while her owners drive away.
Danielle called her fiancée’s parents to explain what had happened.
The parents, both in their 50s, returned to collect their dog, who had clearly enjoyed her little adventure.
Danielle said: "Her parents had put her in the boot, but just as it was about to close, she wriggled out.
"They didn’t notice and drove off!
"They were shocked. She had never done this before but everyone had a good laugh."