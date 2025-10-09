Kirkwood Close in Aspull became a hive of activity as people tucked into tasty treats to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support. Aspull councillors Ron Conway, Chris Ready and Laura Flynn judged the delicious bakes. A raffle was held in memory of Carrie Howard, a young mum who died recently, adding a deeply meaningful touch to the day. Coun Ready said: “A massive thank you goes to Susan Wilde and Deborah Bramwell for their incredible efforts in making the event such a success. Your dedication and warmth truly brought the community together. “Well done to everyone who baked, brewed and bought raffle tickets – your kindness made a real difference.” It was one of thousands of Macmillan coffee mornings held around the country for the charity’s biggest fund-raising initiative.