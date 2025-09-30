A colourful collection of photographs from a Wigan festival and sports clubs in 2001

By Michelle Adamson
Published 30th Sep 2025, 04:55 BST
Looking back 24 years with photographs from a festival and celebrating sports clubs in Wigan as we rewind to 2001.

Wigan in 2001 – compiled by Gary Brunskill.

Ince St. William's RC Primary School's old time music hall 2001.

Ince St. William's RC Primary School's old time music hall 2001. Photo: Frank Orrell

The news of flying saucers over Wigan caused some laughs during the Maydayze Festival on Saturday 26th of May 2001.

The news of flying saucers over Wigan caused some laughs during the Maydayze Festival on Saturday 26th of May 2001. Photo: Frank Orrell

Stars in Their Eyes contestants Nicola Hurst, Thea Statter, Mark Atherton, Mitchell Banks and Lisa Shaw in good voice in the event organised by Wigan Leisure Services Play In Play Out team during the Wigan Maydayze Festival on Saturday 26th of May 2001.

Stars in Their Eyes contestants Nicola Hurst, Thea Statter, Mark Atherton, Mitchell Banks and Lisa Shaw in good voice in the event organised by Wigan Leisure Services Play In Play Out team during the Wigan Maydayze Festival on Saturday 26th of May 2001. Photo: Frank Orrell

Loco Brusco is challenged to a balloon sword fight in Market Place during the Wigan Maydayze Festival on Saturday 26th of May 2001.

Loco Brusco is challenged to a balloon sword fight in Market Place during the Wigan Maydayze Festival on Saturday 26th of May 2001. Photo: Frank Orrell

