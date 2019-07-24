A double first for Wigan identical twins

They share the same DNA, the same features and this week, identical twin sisters from Wigan will celebrate first class honours too.

Abigail and Hannah Dillon, 22, graduate from Bangor University with a BA geography with international experience degree.

After visiting for an open day, the Standish sisters both fell in love with the university’s location next to the Menai Strait and Snowdonia – a perfect location to study geography.

Having studied some modules together, Abigail said: “Studying with Hannah was great. We were able to support each other, and I think despite studying the same subject we have both discovered our own interests and goals.”

For their fourth year of study, they embarked on adventures of a lifetime to complete a year of international experience in Canada. But this time went their separate ways - in fact 4,000km apart.

Hannah studied at Western University in Ontario. She said: “Studying abroad increased my self-confidence while also helping me gain a greater understanding of the world through different modules specific to Canada such as indigenous studies.

“I am so happy to be graduating with First Class Honours! After four years of hard work I am glad it paid off.

“In the future, I’d love to work within the public sector with a focus on housing or transport.”

Abigail chose to study at the University of New Brunswick. She said: “As an avid nature lover, the combination of breath-taking scenery and wildlife such as moose and caribou were a highlight of my trip.

“While aboard I took the opportunity to travel extensively and visited lots of amazing places across Canada and even did a road trip down the east coast of the USA. Studying abroad has been best experience of my life and I’ve made friends and memories that will last me a lifetime.

“Graduating after four years feels like one of my proudest moments, as all the late nights studying have finally paid off.

“I am excited to pass this important milestone and have the opportunity to start my career with the necessary skills and experiences that will help me in life.”