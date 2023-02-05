The music cafe, hosted by Manchester Camerata, will be open to those living at home with dementia and their carers, providing a safe place to make friends, chat about music with professionals and have a go at playing alongside them.

Various studies have emphasised the memory-triggering powers that music possesses for those living with demantia.

Ryan Breen, who plays the tuba, said: “The reason that spaces like this are so important is because it is genuinely life-changing for everyone involed.

The fortnightly sessions will be held at the Museum of Wigan Life on Mondays 1-3pm

"It promotes genuine human interaction which is a key mechanic in how we thrive as individuals. It allows people to take on the role of a leader just like they did before they had been diagnosed with dementia.”

Called Soul Time after the Northern Soul Classic, sessions will be held at the Museum of Wigan Life on Library Street and are free to attend every fotnight on Mondays from 1pm to 3pm.

The sessions will begin on Monday February 6, for more information contact [email protected]

Ryan Breen hopes to give carers a view into how their patients are as people

Ryan said: “Those caring for dementia patients also get a window as to who they are as people which can be beneficial to their relationship and boost co-operation.

