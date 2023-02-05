A fortnightly music event for dementia patients is relaunching in Wigan
An orchestra is looking to continue its ground-breaking and award-winning dementia work with the relaunch of a Wigan music cafe.
The music cafe, hosted by Manchester Camerata, will be open to those living at home with dementia and their carers, providing a safe place to make friends, chat about music with professionals and have a go at playing alongside them.
Various studies have emphasised the memory-triggering powers that music possesses for those living with demantia.
Ryan Breen, who plays the tuba, said: “The reason that spaces like this are so important is because it is genuinely life-changing for everyone involed.
"It promotes genuine human interaction which is a key mechanic in how we thrive as individuals. It allows people to take on the role of a leader just like they did before they had been diagnosed with dementia.”
Called Soul Time after the Northern Soul Classic, sessions will be held at the Museum of Wigan Life on Library Street and are free to attend every fotnight on Mondays from 1pm to 3pm.
The sessions will begin on Monday February 6, for more information contact [email protected]
Ryan said: “Those caring for dementia patients also get a window as to who they are as people which can be beneficial to their relationship and boost co-operation.
"It enhances the level of care that can be provided as carers begin to understand the client more thanks to an opportunity to learn about their personality. Programmes like this can benefit many people within Wigan and as a musician being able to provide something like this is deeply satisfying.”