Eckersleys Mill, Swan Meadow Road, Wigan, still in full production in 1967. The cotton mill finally closed down in the early 1970s.

A huge complex of Victorian buildings in Wigan could finally get a long-overdue upgrade and new lease of life

Eckersley Mills at the Pier were recently taken over by the Heaton Group which has big plans for the site, saying it could become the "jewel in the group's crown" as it bids to salvage part-derelict buildings and turn them into new business, leisure and residential premises.

By Michelle Adamson
Monday, 17th January 2022, 4:08 pm
Updated Monday, 17th January 2022, 4:12 pm

Here we take a look at the mills through the ages, for decades a focal point for the town's massive cotton industry, but latterly a sad shadow of their former selves.

Cotton bales arriving at Eckersleys Mill, Swan Meadow Road, Wigan, still in full production in 1967. The cotton mill finally closed down in the early 1970s.

Workers at Eckersleys Mill, Swan Meadow Road, Wigan, still in full production in 1967. The cotton mill finally closed down in the early 1970s.

A section of the listed Eckersley Mill site being demolished, off Swan Meadow Road, Wigan - May 2021.

