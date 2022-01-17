A huge complex of Victorian buildings in Wigan could finally get a long-overdue upgrade and new lease of life

Here we take a look at the mills through the ages, for decades a focal point for the town's massive cotton industry, but latterly a sad shadow of their former selves.
1.
Eckersleys Mill, Swan Meadow Road, Wigan, still in full production in 1967. The cotton mill finally closed down in the early 1970s.
2.
Cotton bales arriving at Eckersleys Mill, Swan Meadow Road, Wigan, still in full production in 1967. The cotton mill finally closed down in the early 1970s.
3.
Workers at Eckersleys Mill, Swan Meadow Road, Wigan, still in full production in 1967. The cotton mill finally closed down in the early 1970s.
4.
A section of the listed Eckersley Mill site being demolished, off Swan Meadow Road, Wigan - May 2021.