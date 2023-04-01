A new round-up of Wigan's grottiest eyesores for 2023

Sad to say, but Wigan has more than its share of grot spots as well as its beautiful parks, breath-taking countryside and fine buildings.
In this round-up of borough eyesores we highlight 15 of the worst and longest-running examples, although you will read that there is hope that at least some of them will have been struck from this shaming roll call next time round.
It speaks volumes about the changing face of the hospitality industry that so many of these places are derelict pubs, clubs and restaurants.
1. The former Newtown Labour Club
No, this isn't a substandard Wigan version of Uluru or the town's entry for the Turner Prize. This mountain of old bricks is in fact all that remains of the former Newtown Labour Club: quite an eyesore in its latter years even when standing, but more unsightly since its demolition several years ago. It sits right next to the soon-to-open new Laithwaite Park football hub and, in its current state, will do the state-of-the-art complex no favours. How long it will remain there has yet to be answered. On November 1 2021 Wigan-based Little Scotland Developments was granted planning permission to build 10 homes and four flats there and had three years from that date to do so. Requests from the company for an update, though, have not received a response, and there's no sign of construction work so far Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
2. Central Park
The last time we did a round-up of Wigan eyesores, what used to be Central Park/Pembec/Kingsdown High/Pemberton High etc on Montrose Avenue, Norley was a new addition. It looks worse now, but only because heavy plant is pulling parts of the premises down before a new home for Hope Special School is built there. So things will soon be looking up Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
3. Eckersley Mills
By far the biggest - and saddest - Wigan eyesore has for decades been Eckersley Mills at Wigan Pier. This Victorian hub of the cotton industry has not just stood neglected, but parts have actually crumbled so much that they have had to be demolished. But finally some people with big money and big ideas have moved onto the 17-acre site and are setting about transforming it - further council green lights permitting - into a complex full of offices, hospitality outlets, shops and accommodation Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
4. Stork Hotel site
Something like two decades have elapsed since the Stork Hotel on Kitt Green Road, Marsh Green, was knocked down, and all that has remained ever since has been this ugly piece of scrubland which isn't even any use for a kick-about. But plans have now been submitted for homes to be built on it Photo: CG