Actor Maxine Peake attended a question and answer session with an audience at St Michael’s Church, Swinley, to raise funds for Wigan Heritage and Mining Monument (WHAMM) mining statue.

The popular star of screen and stage entertained the packed audience with man anecdotes - witty, sad and forthright.

Maxine Peake

Proceeds from the evening, including an auction of mining-related artwork, will go towards the appeal, with the statue hopefully being erected later this year.