A Wigan borough high school has shut its doors due to a power cut.

A post on The Westleigh School’s Facebook page so there was “no alternative but to close the school” on Tuesday morning.

It said: “Due to a power outage in the local area this morning, we have no alternative but to close the school. Any children still making their way to school will remain on site until we can ensure that they can return home safely.”

Electricity North West said the power cut was first reported at 7.55am and has affected 68 properties in the area.

It is currently estimating that electricity will be restored by 1.55pm.