A Wigan firefighter put himself through the agonies of the damned to break a famous 999 challenge world record and raise money in memory of fallen collegues.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charlie Thompson has made local headlines before, most notably when he took part in the London Marathon three years ago wearing his full work gear.

But what is known as the 24 in 24 Challenge makes a marathon look like a walk in the park as it pushes competitors to the very limits of physical endurance, mental strength and resilience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 38-year-old crew manager from Wigan fire station was at the Brick Community Stadium where, over the course of 24 hours and monitored by officials from the Guinness Book of World Records, he took part in a series of punishing work-related challenges each hour, wearing his full kit and under air.

Charlie Thompson when he was in training for completing the London Marathon in full kit three years ago

Each hour saw him complete a 50m sprint out and return carrying a heavy Cleveland hose; a road traffic accident tool carry; using a Keiser Force Machine which tests firefighters’ abilities to use axes and sledgehammers; a hose drag and make-up; a foam container carry; and a 70kg dummy drag.

Charlie had previously held a world record and gained his second with this latest exhausting effort.

And it was all for the best of causes, raising money in memory of two firefighters, Martyn Sadler and Jennie Logan, and civilian David Chester, who tragically lost their lives during the Bicester Motion fire in Oxfordshire in May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The challenge also raised funds for The Fire Fighters Charity, which provides essential support to serving and retired fire and rescue personnel and their families.

Charlie Thompson completing both the RTC tool carry and Keiser Force Machine challenge

Charlie said: “It was energy-sapping in the extreme, but every rep, every race, every breath under air was a tribute to those we’ve lost — and a commitment to those they leave behind.

This world record achievement marks the second of my career, made possible with the incredible support of the community, partner organisations, and Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS).

"The recent investment in the GMFRS Firefighter Challenge Team was a crucial part of my preparation, and I believe continued support will allow GMFRS to stand out nationally and internationally in the Firefighter Challenge community.”