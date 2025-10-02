A super-fit Wigan firefighter sets his second world record with a series of gruelling 999 challenges
Charlie Thompson has made local headlines before, most notably when he took part in the London Marathon three years ago wearing his full work gear.
But what is known as the 24 in 24 Challenge makes a marathon look like a walk in the park as it pushes competitors to the very limits of physical endurance, mental strength and resilience.
The 38-year-old crew manager from Wigan fire station was at the Brick Community Stadium where, over the course of 24 hours and monitored by officials from the Guinness Book of World Records, he took part in a series of punishing work-related challenges each hour, wearing his full kit and under air.
Each hour saw him complete a 50m sprint out and return carrying a heavy Cleveland hose; a road traffic accident tool carry; using a Keiser Force Machine which tests firefighters’ abilities to use axes and sledgehammers; a hose drag and make-up; a foam container carry; and a 70kg dummy drag.
Charlie had previously held a world record and gained his second with this latest exhausting effort.
And it was all for the best of causes, raising money in memory of two firefighters, Martyn Sadler and Jennie Logan, and civilian David Chester, who tragically lost their lives during the Bicester Motion fire in Oxfordshire in May.
The challenge also raised funds for The Fire Fighters Charity, which provides essential support to serving and retired fire and rescue personnel and their families.
Charlie said: “It was energy-sapping in the extreme, but every rep, every race, every breath under air was a tribute to those we’ve lost — and a commitment to those they leave behind.
This world record achievement marks the second of my career, made possible with the incredible support of the community, partner organisations, and Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS).
"The recent investment in the GMFRS Firefighter Challenge Team was a crucial part of my preparation, and I believe continued support will allow GMFRS to stand out nationally and internationally in the Firefighter Challenge community.”