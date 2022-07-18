Batonbearer Joyce Fisher holds the Queen's baton at Haigh Woodland Park

A warm Wigan welcome to the Queen's baton relay in countdown to Commonwealth Games

The Queen's baton relay visited Wigan at the weekend as part of the Birmingham 2022 celebrations.

By Gaynor Clarke
Monday, 18th July 2022, 10:11 am

There was a day of entertainment at Haigh Woodland Park culminating in the arrival of the baton, with people of all ages turning out to celebrate the special occasion.

After travelling to countries around the world, the relay is touring England for 25 days in a celebration of sport, culture and communities during the countdown to the Commonwealth Games.

1. Birmingham 2022 Queen's baton relay comes to Wigan

Batonbearer Peter Hill

Photo: Nick England

2. Birmingham 2022 Queen's baton relay comes to Wigan

Batonbearers at Haigh Woodland Park

Photo: Nick England

3. Birmingham 2022 Queen's baton relay comes to Wigan

Batonbearers Alex Winstanley and Nazir Afzal hold the Queen's baton

Photo: Nick England

4. Birmingham 2022 Queen's baton relay comes to Wigan

Batonbearer Adam Lee

Photo: Nick England

