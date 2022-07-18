A warm Wigan welcome to the Queen's baton relay in countdown to Commonwealth Games

There was a day of entertainment at Haigh Woodland Park culminating in the arrival of the baton, with people of all ages turning out to celebrate the special occasion.
After travelling to countries around the world, the relay is touring England for 25 days in a celebration of sport, culture and communities during the countdown to the Commonwealth Games.
1.
Batonbearer Peter Hill
Photo: Nick England
2.
Batonbearers at Haigh Woodland Park
Photo: Nick England
3.
Batonbearers Alex Winstanley and Nazir Afzal hold the Queen's baton
Photo: Nick England
4.
Batonbearer Adam Lee
Photo: Nick England