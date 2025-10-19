A Wigan animal rescue has officially opened a state-of-the-art hospital to care for hedgehogs

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 19th Oct 2025, 12:30 BST
Councillors cut the ribbon to officially open a new hospital – for hedgehogs!

Hindley Green representative John Vickers and Coun Chris Ready, Wigan Council’s cabinet member for communities, paid a second visit to Hindley Hedgehog Help, after being given a tour of the rescue and rehabilitation centre last month.

This time they opened a hedgehog hospital, which is a state-of-the-art facility with scanners and an A&E department.

Julia Sixsmith, a former nurse who runs the project, said: “It was a pleasure to have both councillors John Vickers and Chris Ready visit me. They were both genuinely interested in what I do and the welfare of the hedgehogs and, like me, want to spread the word about how we can support our hedgehogs of the future.”

Coun John Vickers, Julia Sixsmith and Coun Chris Ready open the hedgehog hospitalplaceholder image
Coun John Vickers, Julia Sixsmith and Coun Chris Ready open the hedgehog hospital

Coun Vickers said: “I’ve always had a soft spot for our prickly friends and this facility is fantastic. Well done, Julia!”

Coun Ready added: “What a fantastic place. The care shown to our hedgehogs is heartwarming.”

