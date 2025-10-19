Councillors cut the ribbon to officially open a new hospital – for hedgehogs!

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more.

Julia Sixsmith, a former nurse who runs the project, said: “It was a pleasure to have both councillors John Vickers and Chris Ready visit me. They were both genuinely interested in what I do and the welfare of the hedgehogs and, like me, want to spread the word about how we can support our hedgehogs of the future.”