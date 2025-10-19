A Wigan animal rescue has officially opened a state-of-the-art hospital to care for hedgehogs
Hindley Green representative John Vickers and Coun Chris Ready, Wigan Council’s cabinet member for communities, paid a second visit to Hindley Hedgehog Help, after being given a tour of the rescue and rehabilitation centre last month.
This time they opened a hedgehog hospital, which is a state-of-the-art facility with scanners and an A&E department.
Julia Sixsmith, a former nurse who runs the project, said: “It was a pleasure to have both councillors John Vickers and Chris Ready visit me. They were both genuinely interested in what I do and the welfare of the hedgehogs and, like me, want to spread the word about how we can support our hedgehogs of the future.”
Coun Vickers said: “I’ve always had a soft spot for our prickly friends and this facility is fantastic. Well done, Julia!”
Coun Ready added: “What a fantastic place. The care shown to our hedgehogs is heartwarming.”