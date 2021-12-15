A Wigan borough hairdresser raises over £4,000 through 24 hour challenge

Claire Petrie and Kelly Jones deliver the cheque to Estelle Wignall

Claire Petrie, 41, who owns Style and Smile, on Market Street in Atherton, took part in a “hairathon” at the salon.

The £4,208 raised is for Estelle Wignall, 27, who has stage 4 ovarian cancer and is seeking funds for treatment abroad.

She said: “I am so lucky to have lovely clientele who have supported me. It went really well, it was crazy. It was amazing, so many people donated, and it was quite a large sum of money.”

After initially making £2,000, client Micheal James matched the amount with a huge donation.

Throughout the entire challenge Claire, and her friend Kelly Jones, were dressed up as Ant and Dec.

Things started at 10.30am, and came to an end at the same time the next day, after many hair cuts, colourings and nails.

Estelle, who is from Hindley, was diagnosed for the second time last year, after previously having a tumour removed when she was 22.

She is a mother to her 18 month daughter, Brooke, with her husband Mike.

Helping the family makes the fund-raiser even more important for Miss Petrie, who has been friends with Estelle for 10 years.

She said: “It’s just so sad. Every penny we raise is going to her. I just wanted to raise awareness and as much money.”

For anyone looking to donate to Estelle’s fund, they can do so by using this link.