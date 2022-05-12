St Joseph’s Hall in Leigh is delighted welcome the public back with The Three Towns production of Iolanthe written by Victorian-era partnership Gilbert and Sullivan, which will run from Tuesday to Saturday May 17 to 21 at 7.30pm.

Director David Kay said: “We are excited at being able to bring live theatre back to the community.

The cast of lolanthe.

"We have been rehearsing twice a week since January in the hope of St Joseph’s opening.

We perform to a professional orchestra, costumes have to be hired, scenery prepared and publicity to roll, all of which have been on hold.”

Iolanthe is a satirical opera in which the fairies are fun and the human peers are pompous.

In the plot, fairy Iolanthe, is banished from Fairyland by the Queen for breaking fairy law and marrying a human and she must never see her husband again.

Twenty five years later the two worlds of mortals and fairies collide when her, half-human, half-fairy son, Strephon plans to marry Phyllis, a ward of the Lord Chancellor and loved by every peer in the House of Lords.

The Lord Chancellor does not regard Strephon as a suitable husband for Phyllis and refuses to give his consent.

Strephon then calls on the Fairy Queen, who banished his mother, to come to his aid.

This is a must see show for the exciting power struggle between mortals and fairies as Strephon attempts to find true happiness.